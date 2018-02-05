Man pleads guilty to 1980s Virginia Beach rape cases

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The man responsible for two unsolved 1984 rapes in Virginia Beach pled guilty Monday.

58-year-old Rubin Slade Jr. pled guilty to two counts of rape after newly tested DNA evidence linked him to the crimes.

The first crime occurred in September 1984. According to court documents, the victim was sleeping in her home on Kentucky Ave when Slade came in through an unlocked window and raped her.

16 days later, a different victim got off work late one night and went into a convenience store on 17th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Court documents allege she saw a man, later discovered to be Slade, standing outside the store but thought nothing of it. When she returned to her car and drove off, Slade came up out of her backseat, made her drive to a dead end road and then raped her.

The attacker was a mystery to both women and their cases were unsolved until May 2014. Virginia Beach Police cold case detectives ran DNA evidence from the crimes, with Rubin Slade coming back as a hit.

Slade’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 11 and he faces a maximum sentence of up to two life terms.

Virginia Beach Police released stipulation to the Commonwealth's evidence for both rapes.

Please note: some content may be graphic for some readers.

