file image (Photo: Associated Press)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, it happened just after 10 p.m. on Wilson Street, near Victory Boulevard.

We're told the victim walked into Maryview Hospital. He was shot in the lower body, but is expected to be OK.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV