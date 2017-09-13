Man sentenced 45 years, required to serve 5 for child porn possession

Andrew Keane Davis (Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday for possessing child pornography.

Thirty-five year old Andrew Davis was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

The judge ruled a total of 45 years in prison with 40 years of suspended conditioned after his 40 years of good behavior in jail.

His first pornography offense gave him 5 years, and 4 suspension years. The second offense and others that followed gave Davis 10 years per count, and 9 years of suspension per count.

BACKGROUND: Va. Beach man arrested on child porn charges

© 2017 WVEC-TV