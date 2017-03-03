Man sentenced for deadly 2015 shooting

James Carter-Pristell (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk man was sentenced to 15 years -- with nine years suspended -- for his role in a deadly 2015 shooting in Norfolk.

James Carter-Pristell was convicted for voluntary manslaughter and firearms charges. Detectives say in September 2015, Carter-Pristell shot and killed Coraun Poole at the Ashley Trace Apartments in Ocean View.

Carter-Pristell had also been shot during the incident, but recovered.

