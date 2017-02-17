Man sentenced to 10 months for hiding dead woman's body in trash can

Michael Kerlin of Seaford faces a charge of Unlawful Concealment of a Body. York-Poquoson sheriff's deputies arrested him after Newport News police found the body of a 46-year-old woman in a trash can May 8, 2016. (Photo: Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Michael Kerlin, the man who pleaded guilty to concealing Michelle Hull’s dead body in a trash can, has been sentenced to serve 10 months in prison.

Kerlin was given a five-year sentence -- four of which was suspended -- and will receive credit for the 57 days he already spent in prison. The judge described Kerlin’s act as “selfish” and “deplorable.”

Donna Hull, Michelle Hull’s mother, said she just wants answers.

“I just want to know what happened,” said Hull. “What really happened to my daughter and why he felt the need to throw her in a trash can.”

Michael Kerlin’s father, Bill Kerlin, took the stand on Thursday, testifying that his son had been dealing with a drug addiction for 34 years and that he was in the middle of heroin addiction when he hid Hull’s body.

Bill Kerlin said his son has gotten treatment for his addiction, and is a changed man.

The prosecutor argued this isn’t the first death Kerlin has been involved with. In November 2015, 45-year-old Wendy Hinkle had a drug overdose at Kerlin’s house, and died a week later. Hinkle and Hull were friends. Six months later, Hull’s body was found.

The prosecutor argued it was suspicious that Kerlin didn’t get treatment for his drug addiction after Hinkle died and instead, waited until after Hull died.

The state medical examiner said the cause of Hull’s death is undetermined. York County Sheriff’s office said the investigation into Hull’s cause of death is ongoing and they are “keeping options open for possible future charges.”

(© 2017 WVEC)