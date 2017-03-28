Man shot, killed overnight in Norfolk

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A "shots fired" call led officers to a man suffering from a gunshot wound overnight in Norfolk.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Lead Street, not far from Booker T. Washington High School.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim has not been positively identified, and police are canvassing the area, searching for clues. There is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

