Man shot trying to stop robbery in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is hanging on to life after he was shot while trying to stop a robbery.

Portsmouth Police say it happened at the Blue Jacket Inn around 11:30 Monday night. Detectives are still trying to piece everything together, but they tell us someone walked into the bar with a gun, and tried to rob the place.

A customer at the bar tried to stop the gunman, but was shot. Other customers held down the gunman until police got there.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital. We're told his injuries are serious.

Charges are pending against the juvenile suspect, who is currently in police custody.

