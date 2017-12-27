Man steals money belonging to Virginia Beach firefighters

Surveillance images of the man police said stole a bag filled with money that belongs to the Virginia Beach Fire Department Station 7. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a family-like atmosphere at Station Seven in Virginia Beach.

"You eat together and sleep in the same building," explained Public Information Officer Art Kohn.

So it's not out of the ordinary for firefighters to save their own money and put it together for groceries for a family dinner. That's what police say they did on December 2 at the Walmart on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

But soon after the firefighters entered the store, they were radioed.

"If someone is calling us, we assume it is an emergency and we respond right away," Kohn said.

They quickly left their cart and headed to the scene. But they left something very important behind.

"In a hurry to get out and respond to the call, they accidentally left the bag with the money in the grocery cart," Kohn said.



According to police, that bag -- which was marked and labeled "VBFD Station 7" -- had more than $200 inside. Now police are asking for the public's help to identify the man who walked away with the bag and money inside.

Surveillance images show the man entered the Walmart with a little girl about a minute after the fire crew left. He found the bag inside the cart, and then left.

"They don't think this guy was targeting them or wanted to steal just from them," Kohn said. "It was simply a crime of opportunity."

If you have any information about who this man is, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

