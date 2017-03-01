Man to remain in mental facility after bomb threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The suspect in a military bomb threat will remain in a mental health facility for now.
Khalid Abdalla is accused of leaving a suspicious package outside of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story last year.
He's pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services has held him ever since.
He had an evaluation to see if he could be moved to a correctional facility, but a judge decided against that idea.
