Man to remain in mental facility after bomb threat

Khalid Mohamed Abdalla (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The suspect in a military bomb threat will remain in a mental health facility for now.

Khalid Abdalla is accused of leaving a suspicious package outside of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story last year.

He's pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services has held him ever since.

He had an evaluation to see if he could be moved to a correctional facility, but a judge decided against that idea.

