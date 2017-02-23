Man to serve 20 years in Suffolk 'murder by mob' case

Tremayne L. Johnson, 25, of Suffolk, was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder, Shoot, Stab, Cut or Wound and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. He was being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. (Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man will spend 20 years in prison for his involvement in the 'murder by mob' case.

Tremayne Johnson was the last of three suspects sentenced in the death of 22-year-old Donta Williams.

Williams' family reported him missing in January of 2015. His body was found in a Suffolk lake that March.

Leon Williams, the victim's brother, previously told 13News Now the suspects were all good friends of the family.

Johnson was sentenced to 58 years in prison, but 38 of the years have been suspended.

