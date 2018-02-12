Man to spend life in prison for murdering cousin in Portsmouth

Rufus Dillard (Photo: Portsmouth Police Dept.)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Rufus Dillard III received a sentence of life in prison plus 13 years Monday for the murder of his cousin in 2016.

An eyewitness said Dillard was fighting with Terence Antonio Johnson when Dillard shot his cousin repeatedly at Marsh Landing Apartments. Someone found Johnson dead inside his car the following morning.

A jury convicted Dillard of the murder in June 2017 and made the sentence recommendation then.

A detective testified that when Dillard found out shortly after the killing that police would test his hands for gunshot residue, he broke a bag of ice he was holding and washed his hands.

Prosecutors said Dillard told a fellow inmate at Hampton Roads Regional Jail that he "burned up" Johnson.

