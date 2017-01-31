Man wanted for using stolen credit card in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Deputies are asking for help in identifying a man accused of using another persons credit card at a local store.
Surveillance photos posted on the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Facebook page show the man walking out of a store with several bags of purchases in the shopping cart.
If you can help identify this person call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB TIP LINE at 757-890-4999. Please refer to report #1700176.
