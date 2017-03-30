Masked men rob Newport News 7-Eleven

(Photo: Newport News Police Dep)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for two men who held up a Newport News 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven located at 11060 Warwick Boulevard. Two clerks said two masked men brandishing handguns entered the business and demanded cash, Newport cigarettes, and cigarillos. Both suspect then fled on foot toward Harpersville Road.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV