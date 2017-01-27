Medical examiner reveals cause of abduction victim's death

Minnie Woodard (Photo: WRIC ABC Richmond)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- New information on a murder case with ties to Hampton Roads: on Friday the Medical Examiner in Chesterfield confirmed someone killed Minnie Woodard.

Right now, no one is charged with Woodard's death, but someone is behind bars, accused of carjacking Woodard's husband and driving his car to Norfolk.

That suspect, Kristopher Jones, was captured by police last week in Norfolk. On Friday, a judge denied Jones bond.

Jones is currently charged with abduction, carjacking and stealing. Police say Jones abducted Alfred Woodard -- Minnie's husband -- last Wednesday, tried to force him to withdraw money from an ATM, and eventually took off in Woodard's car.

Once Jones was caught in Norfolk, investigators say he told them where they could find Minnie Woodard's body.

The Medical Examiner says she died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Adding another piece to the puzzle is Janice Lugo, who was Jones' girlfriend. She was found dead in her apartment in Petersburg last week.

No charges have been filed for either Lugo or Minnie Woodard's deaths.

