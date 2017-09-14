Mississippi fugitive arrested at Norfolk hotel

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Mississippi was arrested in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it learned that 19-year-old Tevin Ladarius Mitchell was hiding in the Norfolk area, following a drive-by shooting that happened in Moss Point, Mississippi on September 3. One person was shot in the head, but survived.

On Thursday the U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of Norfolk Police, located Mitchell at the Days Inn in the 5700 block of Chambers Street and took him into custody without incident.

Mitchell will be held at the Norfolk City Jail, while he awaits extradition to Mississippi.

