Mom charged in Isle of Wight child abuse case now faces second-degree murder

Jaye Hadley, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son, Levi Robertson. (Photo: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office)

ZUNI, Va. (WVEC) -- On Monday, authorities charged Jaye Hadley with second-degree murder in connection with a case of suspected child abuse that resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son.

Levi Robertson, 5, died last Tuesday night at CHKD, where he had been on life support since he was found unresponsive on January 8, according to the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office.

Levi's grandmother, Sherry Boothe, tells 13News Now that Levi's father made the decision to take him off of life support last week.

Levi's mother, 32-year-old Jaye Lynn Hadley, was arrested prior to Levi's death and charged with child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding.

Hadley's boyfriend, 33-year-old Justin Cox, was charged with child neglect.

Justin Cox (left), Jaye Lynn Hadley (right). (Photo: Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office)

Both Cox and Hadley are currently held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.

The investigation into the death of Hadley's son is ongoing.

Levi's organs were donated so that he could help other children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Hadley is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Feb. 5.

