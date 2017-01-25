Moose Lodge targeted in several burglaries

(Photo: Gloucester Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- A crime alert in Gloucester, where the sheriff's office says the same lodge has been the target of five burglaries.

Once in December and four times this month, someone has forced their way into the Gloucester Moose Lodge, causing damage. The suspect also took off with money.

In earlier burglaries, the suspect may have been driving a pick-up truck with a toolbox in the back.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or the GCSO at 804-693-3890. A reward up to $1,000 is available for information which leads to an arrest. All information / tips will remain anonymous.

