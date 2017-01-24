Navy Chief pleads guilty to production of child pornography

Gavel and handcuffs (Photo: Joe Belanger via Thinkstock)

​NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Navy Chief plead guilty Tuesday to production of child pornography.

Sterlin D. Williams, 38, admitted he created a video of himself engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 12-years-old during the summer of 2015.

That's according to the statement of facts filed with the plea agreement.

Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 17, 2016. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced on April 17.

(© 2017 WVEC)