Newport News gas station robbed at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Citgo Station was robbed by two men on Wednesday night.

Police received a call around 7:50 p.m. about a robbery at the 10700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned two black men wearing dark clothing entered the business and displayed a handgun.

Officials said the suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Only one clerk was inside the business during the robbery, and no one was injured.

Newport News Police are investigating the incident.

