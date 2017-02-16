Newport News man gets 25 years in prison for 2010 murder

File photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a 2010 robbery that ended with a murder.

According to court documents, Chadrick Lard, 24, was an associate of the Black P-Stones gang in Newport News. As part of a gang initiation, Lard and three others went to a home in Newport News to rob one of its occupants of drugs and money.

During the robbery, authorities say one of Lard's associates forced the occupant of the home to the ground and shot him in the head, killing him.

Following the murder, Lard and his associates fled the scene and divided the proceeds of the robbery.

Lard pleaded guilty for his role in the incident on Dec. 30, 2015.

The leader of the Black P-Stones, Michael Hopson, was convicted of racketeering charges including two murders and four attempted murders, on Dec. 5, 2016. Hopson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10.

