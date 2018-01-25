Newport News man shot in the leg; police search for suspect

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Newport News Thursday night.

Officials say the shooting occurred at the 13300 block of De Wald Circle around 8:20 p.m.

Once on the scene, police found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. He is expected to be okay, and was transported to a local hospital.

After investigating, police determined that a dark colored passenger car parked in the area and a got out of the vehicle.

Once outside, the man started shooting at the victim.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

