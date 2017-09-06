Newport News police investigating double shooting, one dead

Police lights.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A double shooting has left one man dead in Newport News early Thursday morning.

According to police, at 12:34 a.m., a call came in for a shooting victim standing outside of the South Police Precinct located at 3303 Jefferson Avenue.

Officers responded and met with the male victim with a non-life threatening injury. He drove himself to the police Precinct on his motorcycle. He was later taken to a local hospital.

At 12:32 a.m., another call came in for another shooting victim located at the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Authorities responded to the scene where they found a 48-year-old male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both shootings appear to be related.

No suspect information was released, and officials are still investigating.

If anyone has any information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV