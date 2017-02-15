Newport News Police search for credit union robber

Robbery at a Virginia Educators Credit Union in Newport News. (Photo: Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for the man who robbed a credit union in Newport News on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:42 p.m. at the Virginia Educators Credit Union in the 12600 block of Nettles Drive.

Police say the man entered the credit union and demanded money. He fled the scene on foot. No weapon was displayed, and no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as being between 140 and 150 pounds, six feet tall, with dark skin and a medium build. He was wearing a white dust mark, black hoodie, jeans, a black jacket, and carrying a red bag.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)