Newport News woman stabbed in the face

Janie Janell McPhatter (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman is behind bars in Newport News, accused of stabbing another woman in the face.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a 23-year-old woman was walking with her boyfriend on 36th Street and Madison Avenue, when they encountered his ex-girlfriend.

The ex-girlfriend, Janie McPhatter, allegedly struck the other young woman several times, then pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for lacerations on her face and hands.

McPhatter is charged with Malicious Wounding.

