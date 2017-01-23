WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Newport News woman stabbed in the face

Newport News woman stabbed in the face

Staff , WVEC 9:42 PM. EST January 23, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman is behind bars in Newport News, accused of stabbing another woman in the face.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a 23-year-old woman was walking with her boyfriend on 36th Street and Madison Avenue, when they encountered his ex-girlfriend.

The ex-girlfriend, Janie McPhatter, allegedly struck the other young woman several times, then pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for lacerations on her face and hands.

McPhatter is charged with Malicious Wounding.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories