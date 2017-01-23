Newport News woman stabbed in the face

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman is behind bars in Newport News, accused of stabbing another woman in the face.
Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a 23-year-old woman was walking with her boyfriend on 36th Street and Madison Avenue, when they encountered his ex-girlfriend.
The ex-girlfriend, Janie McPhatter, allegedly struck the other young woman several times, then pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the face.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for lacerations on her face and hands.
McPhatter is charged with Malicious Wounding.
