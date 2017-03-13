NNPD: Dad treats daughter's gunshot wound with first aid kit

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing charges after he used a first aid kit to treat his daughter's accidental gunshot wound, instead of taking her to the hospital.

Newport News Police say Maurice Anthony Jones, 30, was arrested after officers performed a welfare check at his house.

Jones allegedly told officers that a few weeks ago, his two daughters started running around the house after school. In the process, one of the daughters accidentally knocked off a gun off the bed.

When the gun fell on the floor, it fired off a round. Both Jones and his 6 year-old daughter were hit.

Jones told police that he did not call 911 or take his daughter to the hospital, instead he treated her wound with a first aid kit.

While at Jones' house, officers seized the gun, also located marijuana grinder, plastic baggies and cigarillos. Jones allegedly confessed that he had marijuana on him and hide it to prevent his girlfriend from getting in trouble.

Child Protective Services (CPS) was also notified on the incident and responded to the scene.

Jones' girlfriend and the wounded child were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Jones is charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Child Abuse/Neglect Causing Serious Injury.

