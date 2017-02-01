No bond for former church employee facing sex crime charge

Jeffrey Bondi, 47, is charged with object sexual penetration. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A former Virginia Beach church employee accused of a sex crime will remain in jail for now.

A judge for the second time denied bond for Jeffery Bondi on Wednesday morning.

Last month, a grand jury charged Bondi with one count of felony object penetration for an incident that allegedly happened back in 2001.

The Commonwealth Attorney says the victim, who was 18 at the time of the alleged abuse, was known to the suspect's family and claimed Bondi touched her in a forceful manner.

Bondi was previously employed at Young Life in Virginia Beach as a director, which is where Bondi allegedly met the victim.

Bondi's attorney had argued for his release, saying that his client's Parkinson's Disease had gotten worse since he was jailed.

Lawyer Stephen Pfeiffer told the judge Bondi hadn't gotten proper medical treatment and was deteriorating both physically and mentally, including the development of a leg tremor.

The judge said he appreciated the defense's argument, but added he couldn't grant bond, due to the severity of the charge.

Family and friends packed the court for the hearing Wednesday morning. Many didn't want to speak to the media, but former State Senator Jeff McWater told us he knows both of the families, and is praying for everyone.

