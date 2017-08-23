Norfolk babysitter pleads guilty to child porn charges

Alfredo Martinez (Photo: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk man took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to a charge of child pornography on Wednesday.

FBI agents arrested 49-year-old Alfredo Martinez back in May while he was babysitting several children at his home. Investigators said they tracked several child porn images to a computer at Martinez's house, and he was found to be in possession of numerous items of electronic media that contained images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including a cell phone, external hard drives, and three different computers.

The children he was babysitting at the time of his arrest were not related to each another. Martinez looked after the children while their parents were at work.

Martinez faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for November 21.

