Norfolk high school student shot and killed, suspect arrested

Keshawn Alexander (Photo: Norfolk Public Schools)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Lake Taylor High School student was shot and killed in Norfolk on Tuesday night. Police say they have made an arrest in the homicide.

Norfolk Police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Olinger Street around 8:10 p.m. Arriving officers found 19-year-old Keshawn Alexander had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

38-year-old Joseph Burke Jr. was taken into custody at the location. Burke is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.

Joseph Burke Jr. (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

On Wednesday, Lake Taylor's principal sent a letter home to parents alerting them of Alexander's death, and informing them that school counseling will be available for anyone who needs it.

Norfolk Public Schools also issued a statement:

This has been an extremely trying week for Norfolk Public Schools (NPS). The passing of a student is never easy to deal with. We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of this untimely death. Keshawn Alexander will be remembered by his family, friends and the NPS community. We send our sincerest condolences and thoughts to all who are affected by this loss."

Lake Taylor High School Student Loss Letter, 2.7.18 by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2018 WVEC-TV