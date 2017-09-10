Norfolk man died from gunshot initially non-life threatening

Police lights.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A young man died from a gunshot wound that was initially thought to be non-life threatening.

On September 4, around 3 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Tidewater Drive for a person possibly suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers found 18-year-old Jeremiah Melton of Norfolk with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Melton was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and on September 7 he succumbed to his injuries.

His death is being investigated as an active homicide.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time, but ask for anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

