File photo of a Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Police Department says violent crime is at its lowest in almost two decades.

They say reported violent crimes dropped 19 percent from the previous year, bringing the number to under 1,200.

2017 had the lowest number of reported violent crimes since 2000. Last year was also the largest one-year decrease of violent crimes in 17 years.

Crime statistics released by the Norfolk Police Department. (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

