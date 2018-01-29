North Carolina couple arrested for child porn, child rape

. (Photo: .)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina have charged a husband and wife with child pornography and rape of minor children.



The Onslow County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that deputies responding to a report about a residence in Sneads Ferry last Saturday found Matthew Douglas Maynard and Diane Louise Maynard involved in sex acts with minors.



The sheriff's office said the children were taken from the home and placed in the care of the Department of Social Services.



The Maynards, both 34, are charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of felony statutory rape of a child. They're each jailed, with secured bond set at $200,000, and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday. It's not known if they have attorneys.



