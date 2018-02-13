North Carolina man accused in overdose death enters plea

Handcuffs crime graphic (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man accused in connection with a fatal drug overdose death has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the death.



Local news outlets report 23-year-old Jarred Michael Eddington of Sneads Ferry pleaded guilty in an Onslow County court on Tuesday to second-degree murder.



Eddington was charged in August 2016 after Jason Sapp IV was found dead in April of that year. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was from multiple drugs, including fentanyl and oxycodone.



As part of a plea arrangement, prosecutors agreed that Eddington would be sentenced to state prison for a minimum seven years, 10 months to a maximum of 10 years and five months. Eddington had been in pre-trial confinement in the Onslow County jail since his arrest.

