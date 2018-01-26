North Carolina man charged after body found in trash bin

. (Photo: .)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Police have charged a North Carolina man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a trash bin.



The Winston-Salem Journal reports police in Winston-Salem said 27-year-old Quincy Devorice Valentine is charged with concealment of a death. Valentine is in jail under a $250,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday, and it's not known if he has an attorney.



According to police, investigators think 40-year-old Curtis Jermaine Farrow of Rural Hall was killed elsewhere by blunt force trauma and his body dumped in the bin, where it was found on Jan. 20.



Valentine has previous charges from 2017 pending in court and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 15 to answer to those charges.

