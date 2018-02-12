North Carolina man charged after child found with injuries

. (Photo: .)

CARY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been charged by authorities following a tip from a hospital's emergency staff that a 4-year-old girl had suspicious injuries.



Police in Cary charged 27-year-old Ronald Frazier with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse.



The child's mother, 27-year-old Kylie Morgan Hamilton, was arrested last week on a felony child abuse charge. She was arrested after authorities said she delayed getting medical help for her daughter after her boyfriend caused skull fractures and bruises.



Police said Hamilton had taken her 4-year-old daughter to WakeMed with severe injuries. Emergency staff at the hospital reported the injuries to Cary police, following hospital protocol.



Frazier is jailed without bond, while Hamilton is held on $100,000 bond. It's not known if either has an attorney.

