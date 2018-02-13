North Carolina man fights, bites officers during arrest

. (Photo: .)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in a North Carolina city say some of their officers were bitten and kicked when they tried to arrest a suspect in a kidnapping.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reports warrants show Asheville police tried to arrest 26-year-old Devon Monterio King around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a first-degree kidnapping charge. Police said King physically restrained his victim, grabbed her body and tore her clothing.



Warrants said King fought by "kicking, biting, attempting to strike and wrestle" three officers trying to arrest him, leaving one officer with a bruise and a bite mark. Warrants also say King damaged a patrol car window and swung a baton at an officer, leading to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon against a government official.



King is being held in the Buncombe County jail.

