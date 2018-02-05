North Carolina man jailed on $3M bond after raid on house

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man identified by authorities as a major source of drugs in one part of the state is jailed on a $3 million bond following a raid on a home.



The Onslow County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that its deputies raided the home of 27-year-old Austin Lee on Friday.



Once inside, the deputies found heroin, cocaine, marijuana, three handguns and almost $211,000 in cash. The deputies also seized a 2015 Mercedes Benz and a Lexus.



Authorities filed multiple charges against Lee, who they identified as a major source of heroin and cocaine sold in Jacksonville area.



Lee is jailed under a $3 million bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.



© 2018 Associated Press