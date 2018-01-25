North Carolina man pleads guilty in 9-month-old's death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison after prosecutors say he and a woman were responsible for the death of a 9-month-old girl.



The Charlotte Observer reports the father, Taquan Beecham pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of felony child abuse. The girl's mother, Basheba Freeman, was also scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.



According to investigators, Taraya Beecham weighed 8½ pounds when she died in April 2016. Prosecutors say the investigators found a hammer in her home which matched the shape and size of a fracture in Taraya's skull.



The prosecutors also said that by the time her mother called 911, Taraya had numerous cuts, she was dehydrated and she hadn't eaten in 12 to 24 hours.



