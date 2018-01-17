North Carolina man wanted in fatal shooting arrested

. (Photo: .)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in South Carolina has been arrested.



The Horry County Police Department posted to its Facebook page that 20-year-old Quotase Jenrette of Clarendon was wanted in the shooting death of 27-year-old Kendal Ray of Loris on Jan. 6.



Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said Ray died at Grand Strand Medical Center the next day from a gunshot wound to the head.



The Columbus County Sheriff's Office said Jenrette surrendered to authorities around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond, and jail records don't say whether he has an attorney.



© 2018 Associated Press