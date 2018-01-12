North Carolina mother accused of pulling knife on teens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina mother is accused by police of following her son to school and drawing a knife on two teenagers she thought were bullying him.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told local media outlets that 32-year-old Olga Cortez followed her son's school bus to a middle school on Friday.



According to police, Cortez got into an argument with two 13-year-old boys who she believed were the bullies. Officials said one of the teens assaulted Cortez, who pulled out a knife. School staff got control of Cortez, who put the knife back in her vehicle.



Police said Cortez was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and having a weapon on school grounds. It's not known if she has an attorney.



The two boys were charged with simple assault.

