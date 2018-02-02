North Carolina mother charged in 4-month-old son's death

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have charged a North Carolina woman in the death of her 4-month-old son.



The Jacksonville Police Department told local media outlets that 22-year-old Santana Mosher was arrested at a bus station Thursday and served with warrants charging her with misdemeanor child abuse by neglect and delinquency of a minor.



Warrants say Mosher is accused of allowing the baby to be physically assaulted by the father and leaving the child alone for an extended period of time.



Police say Maverick Lassard was found unresponsive in his crib in August. An autopsy ruled his death as "uncertain."



Maverick's father, 23-year-old Tyler Lassard, is in pre-trial confinement. He was charged last November with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and misdemeanor child abuse.



© 2018 Associated Press