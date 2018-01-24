North Carolina police accused woman in son's shooting death

. (Photo: .)

CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have accused a woman in the shooting death of her son on Christmas Day.



A news release from the Clayton Police Department on Wednesday said 57-year-old Elizabeth Wilkins Yarborough is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old James Benjamin Yarborough Jr.



According to the news release, Elizabeth Yarborough called officers to her home and told them that her son had shot himself with his own gun. Authorities said detectives who examined the evidence and conducted interviews were able to establish probable cause to charge her.



Yarborough is being held in the Johnston County jail without bond. Online records didn't show if she has an attorney.



It's just the third murder case in Clayton in the past four years, and the first since July 2016.



