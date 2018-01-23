WVEC
North Carolina police seek suspect after woman shot to death

Associated Press , WVEC 3:50 PM. EST January 23, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are looking for a man wanted in the shooting death of a woman.
    
A news release from the Asheville Police Department said 22-year-old Daniel Marquese Smith is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 30-year-old Rhiannon Marie Willetts.
    
Police say Willetts was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital on Jan. 11 from a gunshot wound.
    
According to the news release, Smith has both ears pierced and an "MJ" tattoo on his right forearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

© 2018 Associated Press


