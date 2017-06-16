Off-duty deputy shot, killed in east Georgia

Deputy Gregory Cooke (Photo: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WXIA/WVEC) -- A deputy is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in Augusta, Ga.

ABC affiliate WJBF reports that the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Lennox Drive on Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived to find Richmond County Corporal Gregory M. Cooke shot and no suspects on the scene - apparently having already fled.

Cooke was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe Cooke was involved in a domestic incident that soon escalated into gunfire. Richland County authorities later confirmed to the station that Cooke had died from his injuries. He had been with the sheriff's office since 2014.

Naeem Caldwell

The sheriff's office has since confirmed the 17-year-old Naeem Rashad Caldwell and 18-year-old Donelle Osborne are in custody.

11Alive is awaiting further details from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation - the agency typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

