Multiple officers shot in Henry County near Tanger Outlet in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE, GA. - Multiple police officers were shot Friday morning in Locust Grove near Tanger Outlets in Henry County.

Reports of the shootings were confirmed by Henry County police spokesman Joey Smith.

The incident was reported to be on St. Francis Court in Locust Grove.

The outlet is located on I-75 at Locust Grove Road.

