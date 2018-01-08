Officer shoots suspect in Virginia, woman found dead in home

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer shot and killed a suspect who shot at police responding to a home in which a woman was later found dead.



Sgt. Rick Garletts with Virginia State Police wrote in a statement that Danville police responded to a call from a woman who said a man was shooting at her shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers tried to negotiate with 54-year-old Richard R. Towler, but authorities say he came out of the house shooting and one officer returned fire, killing Towler.



Police then found 38-year-old Crystal Lynn Averett dead inside the home. Both bodies were taken to Roanoke for autopsies.



No officers were injured.



Garletts told the Danville Register & Bee that video and audio related to the incident likely won't be released.

