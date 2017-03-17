One arrested, 2nd suspect sought in fatal shooting

Ryan Atwan Lyon (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- Deputies say one man is dead and another is on the run following a shooting in York County Thursday night.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Ryan Atwan Lyon and 40-year-old Carlos Lamont Lassiter got into a fight in the 100 block of Walnut Drive around 7 p.m. During the altercation, Lyon allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest.

Lassiter was taken to the hospital, where he died overnight.

Warrants were obtained for Lyon, as well as another individual, 29-year-old Laphonso Cordero Lyon. Laphonso Lyon was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated malicious wounding, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ryan Lyon, however, remains at large. He currently faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

With Lassiter's passing, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says the charges will be upgraded to murder.

If you know of Ryan Atwan Lyon's whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB Tip Line at 757 890-4999.

© 2017 WVEC-TV