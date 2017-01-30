Overnight 7-Eleven robbery in Hampton

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking the public's help to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

Police were called to the convenience store in the 3400 block of Commander Sheppard Boulevard around 4:47 a.m. The suspect had reportedly entered the 7-Eleven, pulled out a utility knife and demanded money.

After receiving money from the cash register as well as money from a charity jar on the counter, the man fled on foot.

The suspect is estimated to be about 6 feet tall, and was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a black garment covering his face.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip" to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

