Owner of Virginia seafood company charged with conspiracy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - The owner of a Virginia seafood company has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the federal government by mixing foreign crab meat with Atlantic blue crab, then labeling the blended seafood and selling it to customers as a U.S. product.



James Casey, owner and president of Casey's Seafood, was charged Friday in a criminal information with violating the Lacey Act, a law that prohibits trafficking in illegal wildlife.



Casey is accused of conspiring to replace Atlantic blue crab with crab meat from Indonesia, China, Thailand, Vietnam and Central and South America.



Court documents filed Friday allege that Casey and unnamed co-conspirators are accused of falsely labelling nearly 400,000 pounds of crab meat worth millions of dollars as a "product of the United States."



Casey's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

