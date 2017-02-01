Person jumps counter, robs hotel in York County

Surveillance image of the person that York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies said robbed Candlewood Suites, located at 329 Commonwealth Drive, on January 31, 2017. (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies continued looking for a person who robbed a hotel Tuesday morning.

Investigators said he wore a mask when he went into Candlewood Suites, located at 329 Commonwealth Drive, in the Kiln Creek area.

Besides releasing surveillance images which showed the robber jumping over the counter, deputies released this decription: white male, approximately 5'10" tall, slender to medium build.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance images can contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line at (757) 890-4999.

