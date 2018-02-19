Threats of violence against area schools are under investigation in cities all across Hampton Roads. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It was an anxiety-driven Monday for students, parents and school leaders following a surge in school threats over the weekend.

Threats of violence are under investigation in cities all across Hampton Roads.

"Making threats on social media is no joke at all," explained Norfolk Corporal Willam Pickering.

Pickering said threatening posts are making rounds on apps like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Pickering said, "Once you press send, we are on it and we will stop at nothing to make sure we identify who sent the threat."

Pickering said it could take time to track down the user who made the post, but he said they will catch the individual.

"It's a class six felony whether it is a joke or not as soon as you click send on your computer, tablet on your phone. There is no turning back," he said.

Police departments across the country team up with social media platforms to get the information they need.

"Even if that person opens up to us and says that they are sorry for what they did, we are not going to accept that. They can tell that to the judge and courtroom because we are going to proceed," Pickering explained.

Schools and police said it's very important to talk with your kids each and every day.

School leaders say ask your children questions and make sure they feel safe at school. If not, contact police.

